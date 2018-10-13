PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for Metro Phoenix, Western Arizona and portions of the high country through Central Arizona.
A low pressure system tracking into Arizona from the west Saturday will also tap into moisture from former hurricane Sergio. Sergio will stay well south of the state, but these dynamics together will produce isolated to scattered showers and storms throughout the day Saturday. Some storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours that may lead to flooding in localized areas.
Rain will taper off from west to east Saturday evening.
Another trough will drag a cold front through northern Arizona Sunday through Monday morning. This will produce more showers for the high country and keep a slight chance of showers for the Valley. Snow levels may even drop to about 6000 feet by Monday morning, but significant snow is not expected.
An area of low pressure associated with the trough will become cut off and meander across Arizona Tuesday, keeping rain chances in the forecast for the Valley through that period.
Rainfall totals for Metro Phoenix may range between a quarter of an inch to some isolated areas with up to an inch through Sunday.
In Phoenix, look for a high of 72 Saturday with thunderstorms, a low of 62 Saturday night with storms tapering off, a 20 percent chance of storms with partly cloudy skies and a high of 75 Sunday. Highs remain in the mid 70s with a 30 percent chance of storms Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
