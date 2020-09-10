PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- An out-of-control backyard barbecue led to a big fire at a Phoenix home Thursday afternoon.
When crews first arrived at the house near 44th Street and Southern Avenue, they found a shed in the backyard that was fully engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to the home, and flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the house.
Phoenix fire officials say crews used "a safe and aggressive" approach to fighting the fire, establishing a water supply and extending hand lines to the structures.
Everyone was safely brought out of the home, and no one was injured. The blaze caused heavy damage to the shed, garage and home itself. An investigation is underway.