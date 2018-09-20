PHOENIX (AP) — The adult son of outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake is appealing the dismissal of a malicious-prosecution lawsuit over the now-dismissed animal cruelty charges filed against the younger Flake in the heat-exhaustion deaths of 21 dogs at a kennel operated by his then-in-laws.

+1 
No animal cruelty charges in Green Acre Dog Boarding case

Austin, left, and Logan Flake. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Austin Flake and his ex-wife Logan Brown lost their lawsuit against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a trial last year, but sought another trial on the argument that authorities failed to turn over evidence that was favorable to them.

The effort to revive the lawsuit failed in early August when a judge ruled Flake and Brown hadn’t shown Detective Maria Trombi intended to deprive them of any constitutional rights.

Trombi is also appealing rulings that contain a judge’s finding that there was no probable cause to charge the couple.

+1 
Flake, wife plead not guilty in Green Acre dog deaths

Austin Flake By Jennifer Thomas

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app..

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.