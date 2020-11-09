FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The snow in Flagstaff is not only affecting the roadways - it is affecting the start of school.
Flagstaff Unified School District released a message on their website Monday morning saying that school has been delayed by two hours due to the current weather conditions.
According to a press release from the district, the delayed start time means that all schools in the district will start with remote learning two hours after their normal start time. Safe Learning Centers will be open today for registered students at 9:30 a.m.
Release time for students will be normal. Bus pickups will be revised for Grab and Go meals for students as well.
FUSD will provide more updates on their website or through e-mail, text message and phone calls to parents. Their website will also have information regarding alternative schedules.