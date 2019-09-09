PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When it comes to the best college towns in Arizona, one ranks above the rest.
Reviews.org, a source for getting and comparing news about tech products and in-home services, did a study on the best college town in every state. And, in Arizona, Flagstaff topped the list.
Aaron Gunderson of Reviews.org said the study focused on cities with less than 250,000 people living there.
With data from the Census and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall population, student population, rental costs, college education rates, transportation access, unemployment rates and bar availability were examined.
They narrowed the cities down even further by considering the cost of living and unemployment rates for 20 to 24-year-olds and how accessible the city is.
For the full report, go here.