FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- All schools in the Flagstaff Unified School District will be reopened on Monday after cybersecurity issues forced its schools to close Thursday and Friday.
No classes were held on Thursday, Sept. 5 and Friday, Sept. 6 and all after-school activities were canceled, as well as FACTS, childcare centers and FUSD preschools.
[ORIGINAL STORY: 'Cybersecurity issue' prompts Flagstaff district to close its schools Thursday]
Officials said ransomware caused issues and the district took down the internet services to all schools around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Ransomware is when hackers lock you out of your system and threaten to delete your information unless you pay them.
The district said it backed up its systems before the attack, so it is not trying to recover the stolen information or pay the ransom.
[MORE: Flagstaff schools closed again on Friday due to cybersecurity issues]
The district said it's working on security updates to make sure this does not happen again.
It also said no one's personal information was compromised.
All FUSD schools will be back in session on Monday, September 9, 2019. We appreciate your patience as FUSD tackled an unprecedented challenge in the wake of a cyber attack. We are grateful to our staff and community partners who supported us through this situation.