FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff reopened Friday, September 4.
The theater had been closed since March because of the pandemic. The theater's capacity is now 50 instead of 1,000 and shows are outside instead of inside.
"This staff has worked really hard to adapt to the situation. It's certainly felt at this point it's more palatable for audiences to congregate outside at distance than inside," said Charles Smith, the owner of Orpheum Theater.
The theater reopened with new coronavirus safety measures including increased cleaning and health checks for guests. Guests are separated by gates to allow for social distancing. Masks are also required.
The pandemic took a major hit to the theater's finances.
"We usually produce 250 events a year. So for it to come to a grinding stop and have no activity and not be open to the public for six months has definitely been impactful. Gone through two quarters with loss gross revenue. Had to furlough 95 percent of staff," said Susan Walter, the theater's general manager.
The Orpheum Theater is asking the community to support the Save Our Stages Act by contacting their representatives. If passed, the bill would establish a $10 billion grant program to help independent venue operators, promoters, and producers pay for a variety of expenses that have stacked up during the COVID shutdown, including rent, utilities, mortgage payments, taxes, and payroll. Venues like the Orpheum Theater are at risk of closing for good without government assistance.
The Orpheum Theater has a series of live outdoor events scheduled in September.