FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Snow blanketed many areas of Arizona Monday, including Flagstaff. They saw several inches of snow as revelers rang in the new year.
"I love seeing the mountains, the snow on it," said Renee Collins. She said the snow brings out Flagstaff’s true identity.
"Winter wonderland, it is beautiful, and you can smell the aspen and juniper, it's amazing," Collins said. She works at Sosoba in downtown Flagstaff, where we sought refuge with a bowl of hot soup. And we weren’t the only ones. But not everyone retreated indoors.
"We have a bunch of different sleds we’ve tried to introduce – the sled, the dog pile," said Jason Janesky, who, along with his family, made the annual trek from Gilbert.
"Every year for the Pine Cone Drop," he said. "I think this is the second year it’s snowed while we were here."
But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. We spotted several accidents on the I-17 on the way up.
Michael Lopez and his family drove up from Phoenix and resolved to be patient in the car.
"It took us almost two and a half, three [hours]," he said. "The snow was pretty bad. A lot of car accidents and stuff, we saw two or three cars flipped over, it was crazy." But they made it safely to slide into the new year on a sled.
