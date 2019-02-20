FLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Flagstaff is reminding the public about the ways they can stay informed and prepared for the widespread winter storm expected to hit northern Arizona on Thursday morning.
In the event of a weather-related delay or closure of non-essential City operations, the City of Flagstaff's website, main Facebook page and Twitter account will be updated with relevant information.
3 PM Wednesday Afternoon Update: Forecast totals were adjusted very little with the latest trends. Overall, the message is the same. Expect an extended period of heavy snow from late this evening through Thursday. Snow will begin to tapper off into Friday. Be prepared! #azwx pic.twitter.com/ZzQw2HH4BW— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 20, 2019
Trash and recycling for residential and commercial businesses in Flagstaff is cancelled for Feb. 22.
If you live in Flagstaff, you can leave your cart at the curb if your garbage and recycling is not collected on your regular schedule.
Collections will be conducted once conditions are safe.
The City's public works division will use all available equipment during this storm. The first priority will be major hills, school and transit routes as well as the heart of downtown.
The second priority will be neighborhoods and residential areas.
The City is asking the public to not park on the streets in compliance with the snow ordinance.
