With a strong winter storm bearing down on Arizona and expected to drop a ton of snow on the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation gearing up for the long haul.

FLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Flagstaff is reminding the public about the ways they can stay informed and prepared for the widespread winter storm expected to hit northern Arizona on Thursday morning. 

In the event of a weather-related delay or closure of non-essential City operations, the City of Flagstaff's website, main Facebook page and Twitter account will be updated with relevant information. 

Trash and recycling for residential and commercial businesses in Flagstaff is cancelled for Feb. 22.

If you live in Flagstaff, you can leave your cart at the curb if your garbage and recycling is not collected on your regular schedule.

Collections will be conducted once conditions are safe.

The City's public works division will use all available equipment during this storm. The first priority will be major hills, school and transit routes as well as the heart of downtown. 

The second priority will be neighborhoods and residential areas.

The City is asking the public to not park on the streets in compliance with the snow ordinance. 

 

