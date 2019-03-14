MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Flagstaff police officer has died of an apparent suicide in Mesa.
Flagstaff police announced that Officer Daniel Beckwith died in the Mesa area on Monday.
Beckwith was involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in February 2018.
Officials said Beckwith and another officer shot a suspect after he failed to comply with orders. Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
According to Flagstaff police, Beckwith and his wife moved to Mesa following the shooting.
Flagstaff police said the family is asking for privacy right now, and funeral arrangements are unknown at this time.
Beckwith was with the department since July of 2014.
Anyone who is contemplating suicide, can reach the Behavioral Crisis Hotline at 1-877-756-4090.
