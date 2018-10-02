FLAGSTAFF (AP) — Police in Flagstaff say they’re investigating the death of a New Mexico woman.
They say the body of 32-year-old Vanessa Lee was found Sunday afternoon in the Rio De Flag area.
Police say a citizen discovered the body and notified police.
The cause of death is unknown at this time and is being investigated by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.