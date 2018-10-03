FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Flagstaff Police Department is asking the public's help in finding out more about a woman who was found dead.
Detectives said the body of 32-year-old Vanessa Lee was discovered in the Rio De Flag area, which is northeast of Flagstaff, on Sunday.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Flagstaff police investigating death of a New Mexico woman]
Somebody spotted the body around 5:30 p.m. and called the police. The cause of death is unknown, police said.
Detectives are asking for information about where Lee was between Sept. 25 and Sept. 30.
Those who can help are asked to call Det. Knott at (928)679-4085 or Silent Witness at (928)774-6111.
