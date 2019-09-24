FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Flagstaff Police Department released body-camera and surveillance videos on Tuesday of an officer-involved shooting during the weekend that left an officer and a man hurt.
The six videos all start with officers arriving at El Tapatio Restaurant near Route 66 and Arrowhead Avenue where other officers had surrounded the place where 18-year-old Jose Ernesto Padilla was hiding on Sept. 21 around 1 p.m., police said.
Police said he was a break-in suspect and went into a storage container behind the restaurant.
While surrounding Padilla, police said they tried to negotiate with him.
But after a few hours, they fired tear gas into the storage container since he wouldn't come out.
"Gas!" an officer can be heard before the canister being deployed toward the storage container.
A few moments later, Padilla peeks his head out of the container and starts firing at police officers, police said.
The officers return fire, shooting more than a dozen rounds.
"Anybody hit? Anybody hit?" the officers shout to each other. "We good? We good?"
The another shot can be heard and officers fire their guns a few more times.
Officers then check themselves again to see if anyone got hit. Officers can be seen in one body-camera video looking over each other for injuries.
"Stage those medics!" an officer is heard saying.
Officer Jordan Schiffman was injured by shrapnel during the fire fight and was taken to the hospital, police said. He wasn't seriously hurt.
Body-camera video, posted to Flagstaff PD's YouTube page, shows officers shouting at Padilla to crawl out of the storage container.
"Keep crawling!" an officer said.
He starts to and officers drag him out.
"I got you buddy!" an officer said.
"Where's the gun? Where's the gun?" officers said.
"You're going to be OK, Jose," an officer said.
Padilla was hurt but not seriously. He was taken to the hospital, released and then booked into jail.
He faces charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, endangerment and weapons misconduct.