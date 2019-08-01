FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A cell phone video of a police encounter outside a Flagstaff Walmart went viral this week. Now, the police department has released body cam video to show what happened with a suspected trespasser.
The original cell phone video making the rounds has no audio. But our editor was able to sync the audio from the body camera with the silent cell phone video to give you a better picture of what happened.
[WATCH: The synced video]
A manager at the store called police after asking a large man who was playing ukulele at their door to leave their property. The caller said the man wouldn’t leave. Officer Cooke arrived, found a man who fit the description, and walked up to him at the door.
[RAW VIDEO: Police body camera video from Flagstaff Walmart incident]
“Excuse me sir. Can I talk to you real quick?” he said
He mistakenly asked if the man’s name was Donald (that was the name of the store manager who called for police), and the man said ‘no’ and started walking away, saying his name doesn’t matter.
“Actually, it does because you match the description of someone management asked to leave,” Cooke said.
The man, whose name is Justus Law, said someone had been getting him a meal from the store while he waited outside, and said he was leaving. But he wouldn’t respond to Cooke’s questions when he detained him.
“Don’t touch me,” Law said as the officer put his hand out in front of him.
“Come back over here, then,” Cooke said.
“No!”
“Yes. You are not free to leave now!”
“Yes I am! Do not touch me. Don’t you understand me?!” Law shouted.
The conversation eventually turned to a scuffle, with Law and Cooke both ending up on the ground. One passerby started helping the officer while another held Law’s dog during the scuffle.
“The black gentleman reached for the officer’s taser, had his hand on it, and I yelled, ‘He’s going for your taser!’ And that’s when the officer hit him,” said a witness named Christopher. Another officer’s body camera was rolling while he took a witness statement from him after the fight.
“The guy took his backpack off and actually turned to swing on the officer,” witness Robin Wanek told an officer.
In a statement released Thursday, police say Cooke used minimal force to hold Law back as he kept walking. In fact, they say Cooke was authorized to use more force than he did, and that the whole thing could have been avoided if Law had answered Cooke’s questions and not tried to walk away from him.
Neither Law nor Cooke got seriously hurt during the scuffle. Law is facing charges of trespassing, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault.
