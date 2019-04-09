FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Flagstaff Police Department released the body-camera video on Tuesday of the fight between a man and an officer that led to the officer shooting the man.
[GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body camera shows fight, shooting involving a Flagstaff PD officer]
Police said Ofc. Nick Rubey stopped Matthew Dearing, who was riding his bicycle, on East Route 66 near Main Street on Monday. Rubey told Dearing that he had a warrant out for his arrest.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Flagstaff officer shoots man after getting pepper sprayed]
Rubey tried to put Dearing on the ground and a scuffle ensued, police said.
In the video, Rubey tells Dearing multiple times to get on the ground and Dearing refuses-- that's when Rubey pepper sprays him.
The two are still involved in the scuffle when it looks like Dearing pulls out a weapon.
"You drop that [expletive] knife!" said Rubey.
"I don't have a knife," replied Dearing as he pepper sprays Rubey.
[FULL GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body-camera shows officers pepper spraying, shooting man in Flagstaff]
Rubey's eyesight is blurred and then he shot Dearing, hitting him in the neck area, according to police.
Dearing can be heard on the video still talking but in pain.
He was taken to the hospital and is still there as of Tuesday evening.
Rubey had only minor injuries and didn't need to go to the hospital.
(1) comment
Um, you do realize that the suspect pepper sprayed the officer’s CAMERA which blurred the image, right? Because the article says it blurred the officer’s VISION, which it might have done as well but there is nothing in the video or in the story to indicate that is what happened. The article is written as though because the image was blurred the officer’s vision was blurred. You do realize we’re not seeing through the officer’s eyes?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.