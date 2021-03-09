FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Arizona cities could lose their status as metropolitan areas.
Those cities include Flagstaff, Prescott-Prescott Valley, Lake Havasu City and Sierra Vista.
The federal government wants to change the status of 144 U.S. cities from a metropolitan area to a micropolitan.
"That definitely has been creating some concerns, and it's been running by city staff to try and evaluate this and get a plan together," said Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy.
Deasy said a bunch of "what ifs" surround the cities that could be affected by the federal government proposal. Under the proposal, an area would need at least 100,000 people in its core city to count as a "metropolitan." That's double the 50,000-person threshold that's been in place for the past 70 years.
Those recommending the change say it's for statistical purposes, not to be used for funding formulas. However, cities say it's often used to determine how much money they get from the federal government.
"That could have implications for a lot, not just the standard housing, Medicare reimbursements, but also some additional programs and grants moving forward. We might be shortchanged more so than we are now," said Deasy.
Deasy said those dollars often go to nonprofits for things like housing solutions, shelters and new transportation.
CEO Heather Dalmolin says she's waiting to learn if the change could mean less money for Mountain Line Transit, which runs public transportation in Flagstaff.
"This is an issue we're watching with interest because it could impact us," said Dalmolin. "We just don't know what that impact could be right now."
While Deasy said there's no timeline for when changes could come, he's planning ahead.
"It's really hard to pin down how this will financially affect us," said Deasy.