FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Flagstaff man has been sentenced to three years of probation for negligent homicide for his involvement in a 2017 murder at a motel.
After spending a total of 168 days across two stints in Coconino County Jail, Kayson Russell was released from custody last week.
Russell was 19 at the time of the homicide, and his family said he still had time to turn his life around if he could get the help he needs while on probation.
The Arizona Daily Sun reports that Russell was one of four suspects originally charged with second-degree murder in the September 2017 death of 23-year-old Jaron James.
Flagstaff police say a fight broke out at the motel after James allegedly tried to inappropriately touch two teenage girls.
