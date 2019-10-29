PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The season for snow and road trips to Flagstaff is right around the corner.
If you’re planning to head to Flagstaff, there are some new seasonal parking rules in place starting this week.
Starting this Friday, new parking restrictions will be put into effect around Flagstaff from Nov. 1 until until April 1.
From midnight to 7 a.m., cars have to be off of the streets and out of alleyways in order for the snowplows to clear the snow.
With the cars off the road, it is easier for the plows to take away the snow especially after snow storms.
If anyone violates the new rules, their car could be towed, and they could be cited.