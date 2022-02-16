FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Artificial Intelligence is becoming a part of everyday life. And it's gaining popularity as a tool for dentists to use for procedures like dental implants.

Earlier this week, one Flagstaff dentist took the use of YOMI robotic technology to a whole new level, giving himself a dental implant. And the craziest part? He wasn't even nervous about it!

"What did you do?!" is the question Flagstaff dentist David Yang says everyone keeps asking him. "People who don't understand the product go, oh this guy's crazy," Yang said.

Even YOMI representatives had hesitations. "They were like; we're going to have to talk to legal about this!"

But after Yang dug a little deeper into this YOMI technology (not to mention using it on several of his patients), the decision to use it on himself wasn't difficult.

"The robotic system allows us to be more precise," Yang said. "The chance of having something malfunctioning or having damage to the patient, it's basically all taken care of."

For those who think it was just Yang in a room with the YOMI machine, that's not entirely true. There are still two dental assistants there making sure the robotic arm is doing what it needs to do.

But thanks to 3D imaging and a tracking arm that moves with the patient, all Yang had to do was say a few words and allow YOMI to do the rest.

"It will lock you into place. And then, the YOMI will tell you: hey basically I need you to move 20 degrees towards the patient's head, left, right, wherever it needs to go," Yang said. "And when it gets to the exact plant site that I have an implant, it will lock itself in."

On a scale of one to ten, Yang says the pain level after doing his implant was 0.5. "I had a nice steak dinner last night," Yang joked.

At this point, it's hard to find many negatives with the YOMI technology. So does this mean dentists could eventually be out of a job? "It still does not replace us," Yang answered. "We are the ones feeding it the information, where we want the implants placed."

Once that information is entered, it could be more of a hands-off approach for dentists moving forward.

"Less discomfort, better accuracy," Yang listed as positives for this new technology. "Those are all the things that as much as I would like to say I'm good at, I could never do exactly what this machine does."