FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Flagstaff Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer who officials say took his own life.
Officers responded to the home of Officer Jarrett Shughart on Saturday to conduct a welfare check and found Ofc. Shughart dead at his home. Police say Ofc. Shughart died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and he was alone at the home when officers arrived.
The Coconino Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into Ofc. Shughart's death.
According to the Flagstaff police, Ofc. Shughart has been with the department since October 2014. Ofc. Shughart served as a Field Training Officer and was currently assigned to light-duty due to a work-related injury.
Funeral arrangements are being determined.
Anyone who may be contemplating suicide may contact the Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline at 1-877-756-4090 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.