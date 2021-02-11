FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mother Road Brewing Company in Flagstaff will soon be reusing the CO2 emitted during the brewing process to carbonate its beers.
"So ideally we have very little waste and we'll produce all of the carbon dioxide we'll need for our production needs this year," said Mother Road Brewing Company CEO Michael Marquess.
An explanation of how it all works begins with a quick primer in brewing. "So yeast ferments simple sugars into alcohol. In that process, the yeast produces quite a bit of CO2," said Mother Road Brewing Company Director of People and Culture Oliver Adams.
Normally, that CO2 just escapes into the atmosphere. "We viewed this resource as one that we'd like to recapture," Adams said.
That's because not only is that bad for the environment, but when it comes to getting the beer to be bubbly, breweries usually have to buy more CO2, which gets injected into the beer later in the process.
"There've been CO2 shortages in the US in the past couple of years," Marquess said.
So now Mother Road is going to be installing a new system that captures the escaping CO2, scrubs it, then saves it to be used later.
The system costs around $100,000, but the brewers at Mother Road say it should pay for itself within two years since they won't have to buy any more CO2.
"So then it made great financial sense to do the right thing and be sustainable for the planet. But also to do the right thing for the needs of the business to keep us operating efficiently," Marquess said.
So when will your Mother Road suds be filled with recycled CO2? First, Mother Road needs to first use up their current supply of the gas, then their new equipment should be up and running in about three months.
Marquess says that while the beer will be more sustainable it won't taste any different.