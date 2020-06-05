PHOENIX ( 3TV/CBS 5 ) - As kids watch what's happening around the world right now, five-year-old twins in South Phoenix are trying to make some change. They made a Facebook video that's been being shared over the past couple days, and have a message for "grown-ups."
When you're five years old, life is good. Twins Isabella and Logan John spend a lot of their day drawing pictures. But they’ve now learned how and what they color goes beyond their markers and crayons.
“I was trying to make the world I wanted it to be like. I wanted people of different colors to be friends together, play tag together, no matter what color they are,” said Izzy.
Izzy was inspired after she and her mom started talking about the protests and why people were upset.
“They’re fighting about their skin color,” she said.
“And what was your reaction to that?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“It made me feel a little sad,” Izzy said.
“She thought I was joking. She really had no comprehension that that could be true or real,” her mom Krista John said. “I said ‘So what can we do about it?’ And she said, ‘Well I need to tell the grown-ups that this needs to stop.”
So Izzy asked her mom to share a video of her highlighting beautiful differences in her friends, and she told Arizona’s Family there's a simple way to help people heal.
“They’re just fighting about their skin color and it’s silly. They can’t do that. I want them to spread the love like I do,” she said.
The twins are going to keep coloring, but with a newfound message behind each drawing. “This one is with three kids in different worlds playing tag and having a water fight,” Izzy said.
In their world black, brown, white, pink, purple or blue...every color...is just as important and part of a much bigger picture.