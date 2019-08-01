PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Keeping track at home? There have been five wrong-way driving incidents in five days in Arizona, most of them in the heart of Phoenix.
INTERSTATE 17/SUNSET POINT - July 28
A woman is in jail after she caused a wrong-way collision on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix Sunday night, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
DPS says 70-year-old Sharon Weaver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in a Dodge Ram around 8:56 p.m. on July 28.
While traveling the wrong way, she collided head-on with a Toyota RAV4 near Sunset Point Rest Area.
The man behind the wheel of the RAV4 suffered only minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
DPS says Weaver was impaired and arrested. She sustained minor injuries in the crash.
LOOP 101/INDIAN SCHOOL - July 29
A wrong-way driver was taken into custody early Monday morning on the Loop 101 in Phoenix, according to DPS.
The agency said Tanner Wiss, 25, was reported going southbound in the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 Agua Fria near Indian School Road around 1:30 a.m.
Troopers were able to intercept Wiss and pulled her over in the emergency lane next to the HOV lane at Indian School Road.
Wiss was later arrested for aggravated DUI and endangerment. She was later booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail.
No crashes or injuries were reported.
LOOP 101/UNION HILLS DRIVE - July 31
One woman is dead and another woman was sent to the hospital following a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 near Glendale, according to DPS.
The woman killed has been identified as Laiquan Lemon, 20, of Goodyear, according to DPS.
The wrong-way collision happened around 11:31 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Loop 101 at Union Hills Drive.
DPS says Lemon died after a Chevrolet Malibu sedan that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with Lemon’s Nissan sedan.
INTERSTATE 10/CASA GRANDE - July 31
A suspected drunk driver crashed head-on into a commercial vehicle Wednesday night on I-10 in Casa Grande.
According to DPS, troopers were alerted to a car driving erratically on northbound State Route 387 near Ghost Ranch Road, south of I-10 at about 7:45 p.m.
Just a few minutes later, a car matching that vehicle's description was seen driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-10 from the SR-387 junction.
That car then collided head-on with a commercial vehicle in the right lane of westbound I-10. A second vehicle then rear-ended the commercial vehicle after the initial crash.
DPS Trooper Jonathan Montes said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle showed signs of impairment and was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.
INTERSTATE 10/RAY ROAD - Aug. 1
A wrong-way driver struck a DPS trooper's vehicle on I-10 near Ray Road Thursday afternoon, according to DPS.
DPS says a Chevrolet Silverado was going westbound in the eastbound lanes and driving on the right shoulder.
A DPS trooper attempted to block the wrong-way driver in the HOV lane.
The wrong-way vehicle struck the front left of the patrol car and then kept going.
The suspect then stopped on the emergency shoulder, got out of his car and ran across the gore- point area, where troopers took him into custody. Impairment is suspected.
There were no injuries to the suspect or the trooper.
(12) comments
Why is everybody making such a big deal about this? But on a serious note, the same old worn-out question gets asked in time of tragedy, "Why is this happening?". Has anyone considered the notion that maybe Google Maps and maybe even the Departments of Transportation across America are to blame? All this technology in vehicles with navigation systems giving wrong directions in addition to confusing and congested roadway sings sings everywhere sings!
Sure, blame technology and not the person, that's the way to do it. I blame the stupid idiots who rely too much on Google Maps, GPS and so forth for their navigation. Study a map and know where you're going, simple as that. Most of all don't drink or use drugs and drive! Wrong-way drivers whose actions result in the death of innocent people should be put to death, that's the most effective punishment.
So you agree technology could be playing a part in this "crisis"! Everything is a "crisis" nowadays, quite frankly I'm sick of it!
Here's an idea...watch out for the other guy. 75% of accidents could be avoided if people would just drive defensively.
Good point. The only rational comment on here.
THANK YOU to the DPS troopers who put their lives on the line everyday to try to protect us from these miscreants!
"Put their lives on the line"? Give me a break! We all, every single one of us, put our lives on the line every single day when we step out the front door! You people give them to much credit!
Always a couple random drunks, however most are just on their “medication” whether that’s oxy or marijuana.
Three out of the five were women. How proud the women libber groups must be to outdo the men.
YAAAY! We're number one, we're number one!! Oh, wait... [huh]
Too many Mexicans what you expect ?>
Well your name says it all.
