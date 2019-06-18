A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked TSA officers at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Five TSA officers were reportedly attacked and injured Tuesday morning in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Tyrese Garner of Texas.

The TSA says Garner attempted to rush a security checkpoint at the airport.

The attack was unprovoked, according to the TSA.

The police report states that Garner forced his way past the security checkpoint by "pushing past other passengers waiting in line, charging through the metal detector into the secure area where he assaulted the TSA screener... by punching her and knocking her to the ground."

The report also states "he punched four other TSA screeners."

Officials were able to subdue Garner and arrest him. 

But it wasn't without a struggle. The police report says Garner resisted arrest, "kicking and writhing on the ground."

One TSA officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Four other officers were taken to an urgent care. Their conditions are not known. 

Garner faces felony charges of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, as well as five counts of misdemeanor assault.

TSA released the following statement about the incident:

“This unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our TSOs is unacceptable. We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day. We continue to monitor the safety and health of the TSOs involved in this incident and will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

 

(32) comments

Robs
Robs

A darkie on his Honeymoon to himself.[love]

Report Add Reply
BillyWillie
BillyWillie

Some of our "best" allies knew the SHTF prior to 9/11, and office of special plans, yet they zipped their mouths shut. Prevention is worth """". Now the beaurocracy goes deeper and deeper, more government spying on its citizens and CIVIL rights eroded.

Report Add Reply
Wayne kenoff
Wayne kenoff

My man’s 19? Dude looks at least 27. That’s crazy..

Report Add Reply
ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

Take all the cheap shots at the TSA you want, but know they have a 100% success rate at preventing hijackings since 9/11. Not many government entities can boast a 100% success rate.

Report Add Reply
HarryWrencock
HarryWrencock

Correlation does not equal causation. I have only had Rhubarb Pie once, on the morning of 9/11. Clearly that was the cause of the attacks, and my cessation from Rhubarb Pie since then is clearly an indicator that Rhubarb Pie causes 9/11.

Report Add Reply
Marley
Marley

Stick to eating pie, your Freudian logic doesn't make air travel safer, beefed-up security, post 9/11, does.

Report Add Reply
NavyJR
NavyJR

Nope; I remember flying before the advent of even metal detectors in airports. Those stopped noting and neither has TSA.

Report
whiteyallmighty
whiteyallmighty

LOL, you think that is the only reason? From 1973 until 9/10/01, who prevented the hijacks? ***For informational purposes... the number being 0 domestic hijacks.

Report Add Reply
Marley
Marley

LOL yourself, want to compare the number of terrorist groups from pre 9/11 to the number post 9/11? Also, hijacking is extremely rare worldwide from the beginning of aviation. You don't have to hijack a plane to blow it up mid-flight. Additionally, the general public would be oblivious to thwarted attempts by modern day domestic/international intelligence agencies. An overwhelming majority of travelers can manage to pass through security with no issues daily. There's always going to be a handful of dingbats that can't/won't comply to a very basic/simple screening.

Report Add Reply
AZRepublican
AZRepublican

No the TSA doesn't have that kind of success rate the American public that is now willing to physically fight people that cause issues while in flight have a 100% success rate.

Report Add Reply
NavyJR
NavyJR

By 1973 airports had their own security staves running the metal detector check points; and those remained in place 'til after TSA took over at all airports.

Report Add Reply
NavyJR
NavyJR

That's untrue, since they have NOT prevented a single skyjacking, or caught a single potential skyjacker which tester groups have proven repeatedly. Gov't test groups have carried all manner of weapons past TSA agents onto planes; and could have committed skyjackings, had they been so inclined. TSA is essentially worthless, just a bunch of perverts getting their jollies at the expense of American citizens, except Mulsims who get a pass.

Report Add Reply
Scooter
Scooter

If one person without a weapon can take out 5 TSA agents then the TSA is not really keeping us safe.

Report Add Reply
HarryWrencock
HarryWrencock

I hit the "Report" button on this comment, but there wasn't an option for "I want to report an Awesome Post", so I gave up on that.

Report Add Reply
JustinP
JustinP

A 19 year old as well

Report Add Reply
LovesNatch
LovesNatch

Thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by this senseless tragedy.

Report Add Reply
andthesurveysays
andthesurveysays

Most of the time TSA staff look pretty bored and get some excitement from making you spin in circles in the x-ray machine with your hands up in the air on one leg (not unlike Mr. Miyagi), all while secretly taking your fluid containers over 3 ounces. Glad no one was shot this time.

Report Add Reply
Dean
Dean

"The attack was unprovoked, according to the TSA." Of course the bullies of the TSA would say this.

Report Add Reply
Marley
Marley

Really??? Bullies? Did someone just crawl from under their rock and forget 9/11? Do us all a favor and don't fly, just walk.

Report Add Reply
Agustus Gloop
Agustus Gloop

Dean is a snowflake socialist that is anti LO. He thinks the government should pay all his bills and provide him a nice house to live in.

Report
Dean
Dean

Apparently you have never flown. I have. I have seen those bullies harassing old ladies in wheel chairs and young women carrying babies bullied. All the while if someone is wearing a sheet they are never questioned.

Report
Marley
Marley

Not sure what your definition of bullying is, and yes, we all have to endure more thorough scrutiny post 9/11, if you don't like it, walk to your destination. Ever stop to think the 'little old lady in a wheelchair' or 'lady holding baby' would be higher risk subjects for concealing weapons/explosives, etc.? You do realize terrorists recruit bombers of different ages/gender and not just a guy 'wearing a sheet' as you so eloquently state? Quite clearly, you are anti-authority and more than likely would be among the first to whine in case of another tragedy if we didn't have multiple layers of intelligence, no-fly lists, enhanced screenings, air marshalls, etc. Most normal people are thankful and willing to sacrifice an extra minute or two to help ensure safe travel!

Report
Dean
Dean

No one has forgotten 9/11, but is is an excuse for you left winged socialist liberals to play big brother and for the government to abuse the general public.

Report Add Reply
Marley
Marley

Really, abused? How delicate of a snowflake are you? "Mommy, that man made me take off my shoes and then made me walk through a detector, my life is ruined! Now I need therapy!"

Report
Gloop's Husband
Gloop's Husband

Please forgive Disgustus for his inane comments, he did try to fly once but his arms got tired.

Report Add Reply
Marley
Marley

Since they're 'bullies', do us all a favor, walk, don't fly. Should really make the lines move that much quicker!

Report Add Reply
Marley
Marley

Phoenix mayor has already endorsed the settlement check for the 'victimized' suspect. Will more than likely reassign/terminate the officers for misconduct.

Report Add Reply
robertscomputer
robertscomputer

Yep, she' one of them wackos.

Report Add Reply
desertdao
desertdao

Really?? What's your source since that news isn't anywhere else. Oh maybe i should check FauxNews since you sound like Trumpster Fire follower.

Report Add Reply
azjeff
azjeff

Trust me when I tell you, you watch faux news everyday. You're simply not smart enough to see it.

Report Add Reply
Marley
Marley

Not the sharpest knife in the drawer, huh? If you can't recognize/comprehend sarcasm, you certainly are incapable of thinking for yourself and are simply a media sheep, baaaa, baaaa!

Report Add Reply
voiceofreason
voiceofreason

Absolutely, haha. So true. It's the "Apology Tour 2019". Get the checkbook out for reparations checks!

Report Add Reply

