PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after five teenagers were shot in a drive-by at a party in Phoenix early Friday morning.
Det. Luis Samudio with the Phoenix Police Department said it was initially called out as a stabbing just before 1 a.m. But when officers arrived at the home near 87th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road they found five people shot outside.
Samudio said the victims were attending a party at a vacant house in the neighborhood when a gray passenger vehicle drove by and started shooting. The suspect then fled the scene.
The victims include an 18-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman an 18-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys.
Samudio said one of the 16-year-old boys is in critical condition and the four other victims all have non-life-threatening injuries.
Samudio said several people were attending the party, including underage drinkers, but he is not sure how they gained access to the home. He added no weapons were found at the scene.
Several casings were found scattered in front of the home, but Samudio said he doesn't know exactly how many shots were fired.
Police are searching for the gray passenger vehicle. No other suspect information was released.
Investigators will remain out at the scene for most of the morning as they interview witnesses and gather evidence.
