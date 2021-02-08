CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in custody after a pursuit south of Phoenix on Monday morning.
According to DPS, a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on westbound Interstate 10 in the Casa Grande area. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit started.
According to DPS, the vehicle was successfully spiked and eventually lost a tire. The trooper was able to stop the vehicle on Interstate 10 south of Sun Lakes.
Video from Arizona’s Family chopper showed five suspects sitting in the median with law enforcement investigating the vehicle. One suspect was seen being transported into an ambulance.
No serious injuries were reported from the incident. The US Border Patrol is assisting DPS in the investigation.