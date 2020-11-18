PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you looking for a little help to get a turkey on your Thanksgiving table this year? Arizona's Family has compiled several places that are giving away free turkeys around the Phoenix area.

Chandler

Chandler police and Chandler Pawn and Jewelry will give away turkeys to families from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 792 N. Arizona Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Mesa

United Food Bank will distribute as many as 1,700 frozen turkeys to households on Friday, Nov. 20. The event will take place at the Mesa Convention Center from 7 a.m. to noon.

Phoenix

St. Mary's turkey distribution at 3131 W. Thomas Road will begin on Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. Families will potentially receive holiday meat, produce, non-perishable items and bread. Click here for more information about the distribution.

Scottsdale

This isn't a turkey giveaway, but Living Word Scottsdale is giving away food boxes. The box will include 30 pounds of fresh fruit and veggies, milk, eggs, cheese, and meat. Those in need can pick up the box at 8551 E. Anderson Drive, Scottsdale on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Surprise

St. Mary's turkey distribution at 13050 W. Elm Street in Surprise will begin on Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. Families will potentially receive holiday meat, produce, non-perishable items and bread. Click here for more information about the distribution.