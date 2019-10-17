PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five elementary students were taken to a local hospital Thursday morning after police say a 6-year-old handed out pills on the walk to school.
Phoenix fire Capt. Rob McDade said crews responded to Moon Mountain Elementary School at about 7:30 a.m. for reports that students had taken some medication on the way to school.
McDade said the pills appeared to be heart medication.
Phoenix police Sgt. Maggie Cox said a 6-year-old girl took the prescription pills belonging to a family member from home. While walking to school, she gave the medication to four other kids ranging in age from 6 to 7 years old.
Cox said a staff member at the school became aware of it and brought the children to the nurse's office to call 911.
When crews arrived, all four students were alert and stable and talking with firefighters. All of the children were taken to the hospital with their parents. They refused transport by ambulance.
Phoenix police are investigating and say that at this time there was no criminal intent in the incident.
The Washington Elementary School District released the following statement:
"On October 17, 2019, at approximately 7:30 a.m., it was reported to staff that a student distributed heart medication to four students before school. As a precautionary measure, staff notified the Phoenix Fire Department and brought the children to the health office. After being evaluated by paramedics, students who were involved in the situation were released with their parents/guardians."