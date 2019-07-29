NEAR SAFFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A four-year-old girl and four other people were reportedly bitten by a bobcat at a southern Arizona campground over the weekend.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department says the incident happened Sunday evening at the Mount Graham Shannon Campground, located southwest of Safford, Arizona.
The five bite victims were all taken to locals hospitals to be treated for their injuries. They since been released.
Game and Fish officials say the bobcat has not been captured but that the animal is "being sought."
Officials are also asking the public to avoid the Shannon and Snow Flat campgrounds.
If an aggressive bobcat is spotted in the Mount Graham area, please call 623-236-7201.
Girl, age 4, & four others bitten by bobcat Sun. evening at Shannon Campground, Mt. Graham. Victims treated at area hospitals & released. Bobcat at large, being sought. Avoid Shannon & Snow Flat camps; call 623-236-7201 ASAP 24&7 if aggressive bobcat seen in Mt. Graham area. pic.twitter.com/YtIJiMEyFt— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) July 29, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.