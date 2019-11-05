Generic Crash
(Source: AP Images)

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a serious crash in Gilbert Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near the area of Higley and Ocotillo roads.

According to Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department, a total of five people were hurt in crash. 

[Click/tap here to see the latest traffic conditions]

Gilbert crews are urging the public to avoid the area. 

No other details have been released at this time.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you