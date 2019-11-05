GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a serious crash in Gilbert Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred near the area of Higley and Ocotillo roads.
According to Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department, a total of five people were hurt in crash.
Gilbert crews are urging the public to avoid the area.
No other details have been released at this time.
@GilbertFireDept @MesaFireDept and @TownofQC emergency crews responding to a major vehicle collision in the area of Higley & Ocotillo. Initial reports of 5 patients. Please avoid the area.— Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) November 5, 2019