GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of firefighters worked for hours to douse a fire that broke out at a motel in downtown Gila Bend Monday. It happened at the Pay Less Inn near Pima Street and Washington Avenue.
Firefighters from five departments responded to battle the blaze, including crews from Buckeye Valley, Buckeye, Goodyear, Maricopa, and Avondale.
When they arrived, crews were forced to take a defensive strategy and fight the flames from the outside, since the building was said to be in an unstable condition. Crews remained at the site through the evening to make sure all hotspots were doused.
Everyone inside the motel was evacuated and accounted for. No injuries were were reported. However, 30 families were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.
The incident has been turned over to the Gila Bend Fire Department for investigation.