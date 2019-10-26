Five cats die, 2 dogs saved in Tempe mobile home fire that displaces 2 people

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five cats died in a mobile home fire in Tempe early Sunday morning while two dogs were saved, the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department reported.
The fire happened around 3:00 a.m at Baseline Mobile Home Park, near Kyrene Road.
[WATCH: Tempe mobile home fire kills 5 cats, displaces 2 people]
When fire and medical crews arrived there, they found one mobile home up in flames.
While the mobile home was a total loss, crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to more structures and saved two dogs.
The two people living in the home were able to escape the fire before crews arrived.
"The occupants were sleeping at the time of the fire, and they were able to get out safely, luckily," said Fire Investigator Brandon Siebert of the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department. "But we would remind everyone to check the batteries in your smoke detector. Replace the batteries at least once a year. They do save lives."
Those residents of the destroyed mobile home are displaced at this time.
Besides the death of the five cats, no other injuries were reported.