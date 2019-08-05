PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Two separate apartment fires could have resulted in tragedy on Aug. 3, but thanks to the Phoenix Fire Department, the five furry friends were rescued.
The first fire erupted at an apartment complex at Central Avenue and Bell Road at 3:30 p.m. on the second floor.
The residents had self-evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters. Crews were alerted to the fact there were two dogs and a cat still inside the apartment.
Phoenix fire was able to safely rescue all the animals from the apartment. Fire said that one dog had to be resuscitated with a “Fido bag."
The dog is doing better and has been reunited with its owner. The fire was contained, and no one was injured.
The second fire started roughly three hours later at 6:50 p.m. near 32nd Avenue and Bell Road.
Phoenix fire arrived to see smoke billowing out of the second floor.
They were able to gain control of the fire and rescue two cats from the building.
We know that pets are family and we take their safety very seriously. @PHXFire battled a second apartment fire in North Phx today. When the resident arrived on scene, she told us that her two cats were still inside. We got them both out and they’re doing great! pic.twitter.com/158EM811bc— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 4, 2019
