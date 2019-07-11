PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Department Public Health has reported the county's first West Nile death of the season.
According to the department, the person who died is an older adult who also had other health conditions.
Older adults and those with other chronic health conditions are most at risk from serious complications of West Nile virus.
The county has seen 27 human cases of West Nile virus reported this season so far.
“This tragic death serves as an important reminder to all of us to do our part in protecting ourselves, our family and our neighborhoods from mosquito-borne diseases,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director of the Disease Control Division at Maricopa County Department of Public Health.
“With monsoon season upon us, it’s likely we’ll see even more mosquito activity. Use insect repellent whenever you are outdoors, and get rid of water outside your home where mosquitos can breed, like pet dishes, potted plants, even toys.”
West Nile virus is typically spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.
Maricopa County Health officials urge all people to “Fight the Bite” and follow simple precautions to avoid mosquitoes and the diseases they may carry:
• Avoid mosquito bites day and night
• Use insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, or other EPA-registered repellants according to the product label on exposed skin and clothing
• Drain and remove containers that hold water from around your home where mosquitoes can breed such as plastic covers, buckets, old tires, plant trays, pet bowls, toys, and boats
• Scrape the sides of the dish or inside potted plants where mosquitoes lay their eggs
• Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens, no holes and remain closed
• If it’s not too hot, wear lightweight clothing that covers your arms and legs
• Ensure that swimming pools and decorative water features are properly maintained
