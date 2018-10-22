MESA (3TV/CBS5) -- Many Arizona voters already know who they're voting for, but a select few remain undecided.
With just a few weeks left before Election Day, politicians are doing everything they can to target undecided voters along with young voters.
Arizona's Family met up with six first-time voters at Mesa Community College, many who are still undecided. We sat down for a hour-long conversation about the election and who is influencing their vote.
"I grew up in a household where politics was a really big deal. Every election my dad and I would stay up and watch the multiple news channels and get a feel for it. He was a Republican for the last 18 years of my life,” first-time voter Jillian Martin said.
Aside from Martin, most of the group says they aren’t swayed by family. As for the ads plastered all over the television, the six MCC students all agree the negative ads are more hurtful than helpful.
“A lot of the voting ads I see are very negative and I don’t like that at all. I don’t want to see why I should not vote for another person. I want a candidate to let me know why I should vote for them,” 18-year-old Shelby Lynch said.
“It feels like I can't watch anything without someone shouting at me. I don’t find any help from that. I don’t think that, as I'm hearing about how they are liars and frauds, I really want to vote for the other person. It’s so nasty,” Martin said.
While the ads may be a turnoff to the group, some of the group is tuning into the debates especially last week’s battle between Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.
“It really swayed my decision, because Congresswoman Sinema was really composed, really relaxed and able to answer the questions very respectfully. McSally was not able to do such a thing, her way of answering the questions was very confrontational,” Mohamed Abdulkadir said.
Our first-time voter group says education is the issue they care about most this election season.
"The RedforEd movement, being a future educator myself, I want to make sure the teachers that we have in our communities, the ones that teach the children and eventually myself, have what they need to make sure the students are getting the education they need. That's been a huge factor in this," first-time voter Christopher Hunt said.
"To see how lawmakers didn't handle RedforEd, especially Ducey, in a responsible and mature way, it's a really big deal for me, because teachers are our second set of parents and they need to be treated as important as they are," Martin said.
Despite the students varying upbringings, they know the future of this state and the country is in their hands.
"Voting is not only a privilege, but also an honor, something we really look forward to, especially me," Abdulkadir said.
