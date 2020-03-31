PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It was a huge outpouring of support Tuesday afternoon as police officers, firefighters and other first responders lined the streets of Phoenix to pay tribute to fallen police Cmdr. Greg Carnicle. His body was transported from the Medical Examiner's office to the mortuary.

Commander Carnicle was killed in the line of duty Sunday night as he responded to a shooting.

Family, friends and colleagues are remembering the 56-year-old commander as a dedicated leader and mentor. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams calls him "a hero, friend, father, son, grandfather and all-around decent guy."

Williams told Arizona's Family that she was overwhelmed by the turnout during Tuesday's procession. "We were taken aback by the show of support," she said. "They were lined up along the streets, partners from other agencies, all over the state."

Cmdr. Carnicle was shot and killed Sunday night at a home near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road. The suspect, 22-year old Jacob Emry McIlveen, was shot by another officer and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other officers, Marissa Dowhan and Alicia Hubert, were also shot, but they are expected to recover.

Carnicle became a Phoenix police officer at age 26. He is survived by his wife and four adult children. Chief Williams said Carnicle was supposed to retire in October.

Family, Phoenix police colleagues remember Cmdr Carnicle as a dedicated leader “Greg was a cop’s cop, always was, right up to last night. He was out there doing it,” said retired Phoenix Police Cmdr. Jeff Hynes.

Arizona's Family hosted a virtual fundraiser for Carnicle and the injured officers. We raised $130,000 in three hours. Viewers made 551 donations totaling $45,000. The Arizona Cardinals pledged $50,000 and Fry's and Safeway/Albertsons pledged $10,000. If you'd like to help the family, you can donate here. The Phoenix Police Foundation will be accepting donations all week.

There is also a Chick-Fil-A fundraiser for the family on Tuesday until 4 p.m. at the Deer Valley Chick-Fil-A. 100% of the donations will benefit the Carnicle Family.