PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police and firefighters held an active shooting drill at the Herberger Theater in downtown Phoenix Tuesday.
"We're getting those reps in with the people who work in this area, and the responders who would be coming to this such an incident," said Sgt. Vince Lewis, a public information officer with the Phoenix Police Department.
[WATCH: Phoenix fire and police train for active shooter situation]
It's a type of training they say is becoming more commonplace in the wake of recent mass shootings.
"It's preparedness. And what we know is that a prepared community is a safe community," Lewis said. "We've held large trainings like this, in places of worship, schools, hospitals, concert venues, pretty much anywhere you're going to find a large group of people gathering."
Theater employees also got instruction. They were briefed on what to do in the event of a mass shooting, and how to render aid.
"It's interesting because in a lot of ways this is like a rehearsal for a performance. But it's a performance that we never ever want to happen," said Mark Mettes, president and CEO of Herberger Theater Center.
Mettes said this is the most extensive active shooter training they've ever received.
"We want people to know that we've gone through this training and that we are better equipped to handle any situation that comes up," Mettes said.