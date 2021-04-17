PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The White House announced on Saturday morning that First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Arizona.
According to the Office of the First Lady, Biden will visit the Navajo Nation in Window Rock on Thursday, April 22 and Friday, April 23. Details surrounding the trip have not been released.
The first lady is also planning to travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico on April 21, as part of her trip to the western states.
On Feb. 3, President Joe Biden approved a Navajo Nation Disaster Declaration due to the impact of COVID-19 on the community.
The Window Rock trip is Biden's first to Arizona since her husband was elected in November.
Window Rock is located on Arizona/New Mexico border, about 100 miles northeast of Holbrook.