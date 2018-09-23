Temperatures will hit warmer than normal levels once again for part two of the weekend as high pressure remains in control of the weather pattern.
The ridge of high pressure has flattened out, so this will allow some mid level clouds to hang out in the desert and high country.
A trough tracking north of Arizona Monday may allow a couple of showers to develop near the Utah border. There's a slight chance of isolated storms Tuesday for the White Mountains as well.
Otherwise, high pressure strengthens by the middle of next week, so skies will clear and temps will warm a couple more degrees.
Humidity is lower Sunday than it was Saturday, and dry conditions should persist through next week in the Valley.
For Phoenix, look for a high of 102 with partly sunny skies Sunday. Skies will be mostly clear Sunday night with temps dipping to near 80 Monday morning. Partly cloudy skies return Monday with a high of 99 degrees. A carbon copy day is expected for Tuesday with highs returning to the low 100s by Wednesday.
No rain is expected over the next seven days for Metro Phoenix.
