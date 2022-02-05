SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The greatest show on grass got started a little early this year with the first-ever Concert at the Coliseum. The event featured country music stars Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion.
"Why didn't we do this years ago?" asked Taylor Morrison CEO Sheryl Palmer. And Palmer was far from the only one asking that question.
"We've come a few years back for the golf," Scottsdale resident John Stamper said. "But being our first time for a concert, we're really excited."
This might be the first time the WM Phoenix Open has stretched into a two-weekend affair. But the Scottsdale Fire Department was ready for it. "We've got our hazmat team out here monitoring the air, EMS crews out here, walking teams, medic bike carts," Scottsdale Fire Department Captain Dave Folio said. "So we've got the event well covered."
While the fire department has the event covered, those in attendance get to focus on the important stuff. "I'm obsessed with Thomas Rhett," Gilbert resident Allison Johnson said. "Read his wife's book about the kids, her blog, the whole shebang."
Many in the Valley circle the actual WM Phoenix Open on their calendar. After this performance? There's even more to look forward to. "I think this is going to set the stage for something that can never be replicated anywhere else," Palmer said.
"Are you kidding me? What an opportunity," Phoenix resident Jamie Limber added. "How blessed we are to be at a place like this. This is incredible."
For those worried about large gatherings as the pandemic continues, Folio says his team has taken the necessary precautions. "It's an open venue," he said. "There's plenty of spacing in this venue to social distance. We've provided plenty of areas to sanitize, wash your hands."
But for several in attendance, nights like this give them a sense that better times lie ahead. "It's good to see people getting out and maybe getting back to normal a little bit," Stamper said.
"I think there's going to be a lot of energy, a lot of excitement, that life continues on," Palmer added. "And we'll do it in a good way."