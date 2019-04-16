NEAR TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With temperatures warming up, it's time to be on the lookout for bears in the Arizona Wilderness.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted a video on Monday of a bear on the Red Ridge Trail in the Santa Catalina Mountains, which are northeast of Tucson.
Officials said it's the first confirmed sighting of a bear in 2019 in southeastern Arizona.
If you encounter a bear, back away slowly to a place of safety, if available. If a bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself look as large as possible, making loud noises, and throwing objects at it. Do not run. In the rare event of a bear attack, fight back aggressively and use bear spray.
For more information or questions on living with bears and keeping wildlife wild, click here.
1st confirmed bear sighting of 2019 for SE AZ; Red Ridge Trail, Santa Catalinas. Time to be Bear Aware out there. Secure food & garbage in camp, never take food in tent, wash up & change after cooking. Face it upright if approached, yell, wave arms; call 623-236-7201 ASAP 24&7. pic.twitter.com/TVK948kW7B— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) April 15, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.