MARICOPA (3TV/CBS 5) -- One woman was killed and three people were taken to the hospital after a first-alarm house fire in Maricopa Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. at the house near Honeycutt and Murphy roads.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, three people had gotten out of the burning house, but one woman was still inside, and had to be rescued by fire crews.
At least one of the patients is a child.
All four victims were transported to a Chandler hospital. Three of them were said to be in critical condition; the fourth, identified as Angel Coffman, was in very critical condition and later died from smoke inhalation.
