TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Multiple units went up in flames Sunday in a first-alarm fire at a Tempe U-Haul storage facility.
The fire broke out shortly after noon on Sunday at the building near Apache Boulevard & McClintock Drive.
Fire officials described it as "heavy fire involvement" and said firefighters were "actively working to stop the fire" from spreading.
There's no word yet on any injuries or a cause of the fire.
