SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A first-alarm fire at a fourplex in Surprise sent a firefighter to the hospital, and put 15 people out of their homes.
The fire broke out late Monday afternoon at a townhome complex near Parkview Place and Bell Road.
Officials with the Surprise Fire Department say the flames started on the exterior of the building and spread to the roof. One firefighter suffered minor injuries when a piece of the ceiling collapsed on his head. The firefighter was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.
No one else was hurt. But three families (a total of 15 people) lived in the building and were displaced by the fire. The cause remains under investigation.