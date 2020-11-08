PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A first alarm fire broke out at a building Sunday morning in Phoenix.
The fire happened near Dunlap Avenue and the I-17 at a two story office complex around 3:20 a.m.
Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller says that crews received reports of smoke coming from the first floor of the building and when they arrived, it turned out to be heavy smoke.
Fire crews were able to secure water resources and get their hose equipment ready. The size of building, Keller says was the reason it became an immediate first alarm fire.
Crews immediately switched up their strategies and multiple ladder trucks were moved around the building to extend the attack.
The fire eventually reduced. Keller says that crews will remain on scene for majority of Sunday morning to put out the hotspots.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.