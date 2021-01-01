Investigators believe spent fireworks placed in a trash container by the house sparked the fire.

ESA and GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Fireworks sparked fires at one home in Mesa and another in Glendale overnight.

Fireworks spark fire at Mesa home

In Mesa, a home in the area of McKellips Road and Stapley Drive was destroyed. Video from the scene shows what's left of the roof.

Neighbors say several people were setting off fireworks in the neighborhood. The Mesa Fire Department believes that spent firework placed in a trash container next to the house is responsible for the fire.

Fireworks spark attic fire at Glendale home

Across town in Glendale, fireworks are believed to have started an attic fire in the area north of 43rd and Olive avenues. Two people escaped safely but they will not be able to return to their home, according to a tweet by the Glendale Fire Department.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you