ESA and GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Fireworks sparked fires at one home in Mesa and another in Glendale overnight.
In Mesa, a home in the area of McKellips Road and Stapley Drive was destroyed. Video from the scene shows what's left of the roof.
Neighbors say several people were setting off fireworks in the neighborhood. The Mesa Fire Department believes that spent firework placed in a trash container next to the house is responsible for the fire.
Across town in Glendale, fireworks are believed to have started an attic fire in the area north of 43rd and Olive avenues. Two people escaped safely but they will not be able to return to their home, according to a tweet by the Glendale Fire Department.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Fireworks caused this attic fire near 43rd Ave /Palo Verde Ave tonight. 2 people got out safely but they will be displaced. No injuries have been reported. Please be careful when celebrating with fireworks, it could not only cause you bodily harm, it could take your home too. pic.twitter.com/943SyLUTN0— Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) January 1, 2021