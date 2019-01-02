PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Jan. 2 tends to be one of the busiest days of the year for animal shelters. That's because many pets get scared and run away when they hear fireworks on New Year's Eve.
When The Maricopa County Animal Shelter opened its doors Wednesday morning, there were already several people waiting outside to return pets they found. Others were there looking for a pet that had gone missing.
Shelter volunteers worked to find the owners of lost dogs.
"Most of them are just desperately searching for their pets, and that can manifest in a number of different feelings," said volunteer, Christine Bidgood. "Some are sad. Some are angry at the neighbors for setting off fireworks."
That's because those fireworks spooked many dogs into running off.
"When I came in this morning, there were about 60 voicemails that needed to be picked up," said Bidgood. "I cleared just under 30 of those, and I just checked the voicemail again at lost and found. We are back up to 55 voicemails."
Officers brought in lost dogs they picked up off the streets, and people looking for their pets waited in the lobby.
"She's upset, obviously, so that's why I told her I'd follow up and take a peek, so I'm sure we'll find him," said Ed Aguirre, who is looking for his niece's dog.
If your pet is missing, you'll want to check the shelters as soon as possible. The shelter holds pets for 72 hours, and then they can be put up for adoption.
