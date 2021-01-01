Fireworks spark fire at Mesa home
Source: 3TV/CBS 5

MESA and GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Fireworks sparked fires at one home in Mesa and another in Glendale overnight.

In Mesa, a home in the area of McKellips Road and Stapley Drive was destroyed. Video from the scene shows what's left of the roof and some of the walls burning down to the studs.

The fire started at about 11:30 Thursday night.

Neighbors say several people were setting off fireworks in the neighborhood. The Mesa Fire Department believes that spent fireworks placed in a trash container next to the house might be responsible for the fire.

The woman who lived in the house with her parents, her 3-year-old daughter, and her boyfriend, doesn't agree. She told Arizona's Family that she heard something land on the roof shortly before the fire. She also said they were playing with sparklers earlier in the night but were not lighting fireworks.

The family got outside safely, but they said one of their two cats died in the fire.

PHOTOS: Fireworks blamed for Mesa house fire

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators believe fireworks are to blame for an overnight fire that destroyed a Mesa home and killed one of the family's pets.

1 of 14

Similar incident in Glendale

Fireworks spark attic fire at Glendale home

Across town in Glendale, fireworks are believed to have started an attic fire in the area northwest of 43rd and Olive avenues. Two people escaped safely but they will not be able to return to their home, according to a tweet by the Glendale Fire Department.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you