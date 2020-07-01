PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, it's time to think about how your four-legged friends might react to fireworks.

Fireworks can be magical, with bright colors that light up the night sky. But the loud booms that come along with them can be terrifying for your pets.

“Those are very, very scary for the dogs," said Dr. Melissa Thompson, Vice President of Medical Operations at the Arizona Humane Society. Dr. Thompson suggests keeping pets inside and making sure that all gates are secure, latched and locked.

But just in case your pet does slip out the door, you will want to make sure they have a collar with your contact information on it. "Even better yet, if you can go and get them micro-chipped," said Dr. Thompson.

While your pet is inside, you can turn on your TV, turn on some music or use a white noise machine to try to drown out the noise of the fireworks outside. You can also wrap up your pet in a Thundershirt; the wrap feels like a warm hug to them. Like swaddling an infant, ThunderShirt applies a gentle, constant pressure to your dog or cat’s torso.

Though it might sound extreme, you could also consider medicating your pet. "If your dog is one that reacts strongly to those things, make sure to talk with your vet to see if there are medications you can give your pet," said Dr. Thompson. Medication could keep your pets calm and help them sleep so they are not disturbed by the fireworks.