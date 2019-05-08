PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new reporting system by Phoenix firefighters could help prevent brush fires this summer.
According to firefighters, fire season starts next month and they are not waiting for brush fires to happen, especially when it comes to dealing with dry, destructive brush.
[WATCH: Phoenix firefighters dealing with dry brush now head off potential fires]
"(Brush) essentially becomes fuel, so that's worrying for us," said Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department.
For the first time, Phoenix firefighters are required to note and mark down any dangerous brush they see around town, mainly in ditches and alleyways.
From there, that information is passed onto the fire prevention bureau and removal crews are eventually sent out to take care of it.
"We want to get ahead of (fire season)," said Capt. Overton. "We want to know where our potential problem issues are and we want to be ready with staffing for vehicles and apparatus."
The new reporting system has only been in place a month, but Arizona's Family learned a dozen spots around the city have already been marked down.
One of the most recent spots to be cataloged is a brush-filled ditch directly behind homes near Deer Valley and Cave Creek roads.
According to firefighters, the reporting system will be happening throughout the summer.
